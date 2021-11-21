Jurassic World where it was filmed: here is the real park

Jurassic World is the fourth film in the franchise made famous by Steven Spielberg and based on the novels of Michael Crichton.

Tonight, Sunday 21 November 2021, it will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1, at 21.20, Jurassic World. The first chapter of a new trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Where Jurassic World was filmed

Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna were the sets of the first three films, which remained unchanged in what is the beginning of a new trilogy. Started in 2015 and continued with Jurassic World: Kingdom Destroyed in 2018, the trilogy will see its completion in 2022 with Dominion, the last copy born from the franchise.

But where are Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna geographically located? Jurassic World is set in the Honolulu Zoo and the geologically oldest island of Kauai in Hawaii. Also known as the garden island, Kauai is located northwest of O’ahu. The island has volcanic origins and a generally mountainous terrain.

This island was also the set of several very famous films: Hook – Captain Hook, then Raiders at the Lost Ark and King Kong, and was also chosen as the setting for the 2002 animated film Lilo & Sitch.

Jurassic World cast

Here is the cast of the first film of the new Jurassic World trilogy, which sees only Henry Wu as a character who also appeared in the original films:

Owen Grady , played by Chris Pratt. He is the trainer of the park’s three velociraptors. A true adventurer who shares a romantic past with Claire.

, played by Chris Pratt. He is the trainer of the park’s three velociraptors. A true adventurer who shares a romantic past with Claire. Claire Dearing , played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World geneticist and park manager. He is responsible for the creation of the Indominus Rex, together with Dr. Henry Wu.

, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World geneticist and park manager. He is responsible for the creation of the Indominus Rex, together with Dr. Henry Wu. Vic Hoskins , played by Vicnent D’Onofrio. InGen security operations manager. He is the true human antagonist of the film, having had the Indominus Rex created with the clear goal of using him as a weapon.

, played by Vicnent D’Onofrio. InGen security operations manager. He is the true human antagonist of the film, having had the Indominus Rex created with the clear goal of using him as a weapon. Gray Mitchell , played by Ty Simpkins. He is one of Claire’s two grandchildren.

, played by Ty Simpkins. He is one of Claire’s two grandchildren. Zach Mitchell , played by Nick Robinson. He is one of Claire’s two grandchildren.

, played by Nick Robinson. He is one of Claire’s two grandchildren. Lowery Cluthers , played by Jake Johnson. Park IT expert.

, played by Jake Johnson. Park IT expert. Vivian Krill , played by Lauren Lapkus. Park IT expert.

, played by Lauren Lapkus. Park IT expert. Barry Sembène , played by Omar Sy. It deals with the management of velociraptors. He is Owen’s best friend.

, played by Omar Sy. It deals with the management of velociraptors. He is Owen’s best friend. Doctor Henry Wu , played by BD Wong. He is the chief research geneticist of InGen and Jurassic World. He is responsible for creating the Indominus Rex.

, played by BD Wong. He is the chief research geneticist of InGen and Jurassic World. He is responsible for creating the Indominus Rex. Simon Masrani, played by Irrfan Khan. He is the owner of Masrani Global and the park.

