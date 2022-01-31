Jurassic World – Will Domination Mark the End of the Franchise?

Jurassic World – The Dominionthe highly anticipated third installment of the saga, could mark the end of the new trilogy, but not necessarily the end of the franchise.

The executive producer of the saga of Jurassic World, Frank Marshallmade some interesting statements about the future of the Jurassic world a Slash Film:

I think The Dominion will conclude this trilogy, but we don’t rest on our laurels. We will sit down and see what the future holds. We have that wonderful series, Jurassic World – New Adventures, on Netflix. Of course we want to make quality films, with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we are definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.

The film due out in June 2022 will take place four years after the events seen in Jurassic World – The Destroyed Kingdom (2018). In the third chapter, prehistoric creatures, now free, inhabit the world with disastrous consequences.

Besides Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howardin Jurassic World – The Dominion the stars of the original trilogy will return: Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum (appeared briefly in The Destroyed Kingdom). Also in the cast Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, BD Wong And Isabella Sermon. Among the new faces we find Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze And DeWanda Wise.

