Jurassic World – Will the film saga continue after the third film?

Jurassic World: Dominion is preparing to make its big debut on the big screen but, according to reports, the film saga could have a continuation. Let’s find out more details and the words of Frank Marshall.

Jurassic World – The future of the film saga

According to reports, the manufacturer Frank Marshall he said fans shouldn’t underestimate the hypothesis that the Jurassic World film franchise sees the birth of new productions in the future.

In fact, when asked by / slashFilm if there would be more films in the Jurassic World franchise, Frank Marshall confirmed: “Yes, absolutely“. He went on to say: “I think Dominion will conclude this trilogy, but we don’t rest on our laurels. We will sit down and see what the future holds. Of course we want to make quality films, with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we are definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.“.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who is also executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Among the producers we also find Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley while the executive producer is Alexandra Derbyshire.

In the caste we find Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. BD Wong continues the list as Dr. Henry Wu, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise. Finally, she first joins the Jurassic team Emily Carmichael, who wrote the script for Jurassic World Dominion with Colin Trevorrow. The production is based on a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10th.

