Jürgen Klopp compares Liverpool to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

On the eve of the Champions League match against Glasgow Rangers, Jurgen Klopp was present in front of the press and was asked a lot about his team’s state of form. While some journalists spoke of a lack of confidence among the new elements of the workforce, the German technician compared the case of his training with that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in club.

“We need to be more compact. Defending is an art, and it worked very well for us for a long time. But when it doesn’t work anymore, you realize that you have to go back to basics (…) Do you think that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the height of his confidence? It happens to all of us. Lionel Messi, last season, it was pretty much the same. You have to take a step in the right direction and when you are ready, the confidence is back”he assured.

