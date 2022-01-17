Sports

Juric and Bremer behind his growth

In the match against Sampdoria, David Zima showed great personality and determination: what is behind his growth

Excellent, the match of Zima, who against Sampdoria showed great personality in the continuous duels with Thorsby giving a great hand in the defensive phase but also knowing how to present himself forward in the offensive phase with continuous insertions. The 2000 class showed great personality on defense but also met the requests of Juric often proposing himself forward and also sometimes exchanging himself with Singo. In the post-match he thanked his coach underlining the great help he is giving him to grow as a player (in the interview after the match). In addition to the help of the Croatian coach, however, the Czech defender received constant help and suggestions from Bremer, during the match. His teammate, in fact, being more experienced than the 21-year-old grenade helped the young man a lot by suggesting when to join, when to return and what positions to take to defend better.

Zima is constantly growing

David Zima arrived in Turin in the last summer transfer market session from Slavia Prague for about 5 million euros. The 21-year-old started the season back in the hierarchies of Juric that he preferred Djidji or Good morning. Lately, however, Juric has begun to deploy the Czech defender more frequently and the improvements have been seen quickly, increasing the playing time the boy with the number 6 has raised the level becoming a concern for the opposing defense as well as for the opposing attackers. However Juric still tries to spare the Czech player without making him play in every game, continuing to test him without exaggerating and sometimes relying on a more experienced defender such as Djidji who is proving to be very reliable this season.

Certainly the proximity to more experienced players such as Djidji and Rodriguez helped him to grow, but the most obvious help came from Bremer. The number 3 grenade who had already done well last season, under the guidance of Juric took control of the Turin defense becoming an essential fixed point for this Turin. From the 24-year-old Brazilian Zima has certainly learned a lot, both during training and during matches. As in the case of the match against Sampdoria when Bremer continuously helped the Czech central in the various phases of the game.

Ivan Juric and David Zima

