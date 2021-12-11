Juric and the background on Pjaca: “I took him to Turin”

Before Turin-Bologna, Juric praised Marko Pjaca for a long time. And he told a background about his arrival at the Taurus

When Ivan teases Juric on the market, perhaps even more in Turin than in Verona, you get burning responses and sometimes even some background. Before the match against Bologna, the coach returned several times to the summer negotiations, his unheard ideas and President Cairo’s modalities of action. And at one point he brought up a detail about the operation that allowed the grenades to take Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus: “I brought Pjaca”, explained at the press conference, “was free, that is, it could be borrowed. Here, I have engraved on him “.

Juric praises him: “It gets the adrenaline going”

A choice, which Juric claims above all for the results it is giving him. The Croatian, despite being held back by injuries, is carving out a leading role at Toro. “I mustn’t hide my appreciation for him”, explained the coach, “He is a boy who has to find continuity. There have been many years in which he played little or went on loan and had problems. Here he has already scored three goals, playing little or nothing. And the other day (against Cagliari, ed) he did two or three things that they make you adrenaline pumping. He can improve a lot, instead of doing two or three things he can do five or six, without getting hurt “.