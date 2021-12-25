Juric believes in Warming: “The best purchase of this year!”. About his future …

The Dane did not disfigure against a level defense like Inter’s, but Turin does not seem to have too much space in this

The surprise of Inter-Torino was certainly Magnus’ entry to the 59th minute Warming, which was deployed by Juric in the center of the grenade attack in place of a not brilliant Sanabria. The young Dane, in a role not his own, as stated by the Croatian coach himself in the post-match (“has made the tip but is more external “), has absolutely not disfigured. “I prefer to play as a winger because I’ve been there for many years, for me being a forward is a relatively new role but it’s not a problem, on the contrary, I’m really enjoying it “, were his words in the mixed zone after the match. Warming, until Wednesday, had only played one minute in the league against Napoli, while a week earlier he had had 29 minutes in the resumption of the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria. The opportunity therefore came when it was least expected: at Inter, and in a role that was not his.

GREAT IMPRESSIONS – Warming’s impact was up to the occasion and favorably impressed the whole grenade environment. For him there were 30 minutes of De Vrij’s man-marking but, despite being harnessed to a particularly compact Inter defense, Warming was liked for his attitude and feelings. He worked hard, often going into contrast and showing himself even in depth. He annoyed Inter action and made himself dangerous, inducing Bastoni to risk his own goal and forcing Perisic to desperately intervene in the area. A lot of movement for the 2000 class, which, in an abundant half hour of the game, aroused excellent impressions as regards grit, speed and technical quality. “I put him in because I wanted to test him against Inter to see where he is”Juric said. The exam has probably passed.

FUTURE – Certainly Warming now arouses curiosity but Torino will have to ponder their future as best they can. So far the ex-Lyngby boy has worked hard to be ready for the rhythms and physicality of Italian football and now he finally seems ready to have other opportunities. “He has grown up, he comes from another football world but he has strength and speed”, said Juric, for whom physical skills are very important in a footballer. And now? On the one hand, Belotti’s injury and Zaza’s current decline could give him more space as Sanabria’s reserve in attack, but on the other hand his default role is the trocar, where however, at the moment, Brekalo, Pjaca, Praet, and maybe even Linetty, they seem to be a step ahead of him. For this reason, also considering the imminent transfer market session, the possibility that he will be sent out on loan cannot be ruled out. However, Juric has great esteem for the player, who has no doubts: “It looks like the best signing of this year. It will take some time, but I am convinced that he can become an excellent player for Taurus ”.

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 10:06 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link