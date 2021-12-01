Juric: “Belotti out? He’s a player like any other. Al Toro low levels on many things”

Ivan Juric’s press conference on the eve of Turin-Empoli, the midweek match of Serie A

Ivan Juric presents at the press conference Torino-Empoli: “Empoli is a team that plays well, it is a club that works well. They deserved all the points they scored, even against Fiorentina. He takes a lot of risk, plays modern football, they play the same way both at home and away. We must continue on our path, make a great performance and win, it would be a great way to celebrate 115 years of history. Belotti? He is a player like any other, when Djidji gets hurt it’s the same as when Belotti gets hurt. People go on. I’m sorry for the Rooster because he was giving very important signals. Mid-February as a return date seems a bit exaggerated ”.

“Singo and Good morning are fine”

“Can injuries change the form? Never. In place of Djidji there are Zima and Izzo, in place of Belotti there is Sanabria. There are no problems”. Another point of the situation regarding the injured: “Djidji has a little injury, he’ll be out tomorrow and then it shows. Singo and Buongiorno trained yesterday, I’m fine. Mandragora continues with the things he has to do, Ansaldi honestly do not know “.

Juric on the fans: “At the stadium there is always a nice positive atmosphereI go towards the team, I hope it continues like this “. On leadership in the team: “My feeling is that the team is growing very well. The match in Rome was another positive sign, I’m sorry for them because when you perform like this you have to take away points. The only moment I didn’t like about Rome were the minutes after the first goal, we lost concentration. The boys are growing well, we can make progress not so much in terms of character but in detail. And this comes over time “.

“Al Toro low levels on many things”

The technician takes stock of the last five months: “I think we are laying the groundwork for doing. We have taken the first steps. I have to show great respect for all the players, even those who play little do not miss a training session, mine is really human esteem. The environment was depressed, but I see a desire to improve. We are at low levels on many things: football has progressed, we need to improve a lot on a thousand things, such as understanding which players are needed, the level of the fields. If there is the right humility and the right ability it can be done, the foundations are there “.

“We only did training yesterday, we play many games and we need to recover well. They can grow. I read about Brekalo that it is discontinuous, but I am happy. Pjaca can get back in shape and I’ve already talked about it on Praet. There are some aspects to improve, like you control the ball, where Brekalo comes to get the ball, sometimes he tends to stay too much in the way “.

On the market: “The market is held in July and August. We could have done better. I don’t like January, these guys work for five months, if there are particular situations and someone arrives who can raise the level then yes. But little will be done “. About Mandragora: “It doesn’t go smoothly when you have surgery twice on the same knee. Now we will see this week and try to put him back in the group. But I was expecting these recovery times “.

“In Rome we played better than against Udinese. I see the team that always faces the games in the right way, trying to do. The other day we suffered very little and attacked, without being able to score. I don’t know where the truth is about the fact that we have not yet scored points from a disadvantage, I hope it’s just a coincidence “.