Juric, deservedly beaten D’Aversa. But what a risk with Vanya the owner

CHOICES – Juric, as mentioned, proved to be reckless also in Marassi. First of all for the choice to focus on Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from 1 ‘after just two training sessions played by the Serbian, fresh from Covid. In this sense, for the second consecutive time the Croatian showed his personality on the choice of the goalkeeper: surprisingly he launched Luca Gemello against Fiorentina, while in Genoa, he trusted the owner Milinkovic-Savic: his match did not she was brilliant, with one goal conceded and another risked seriously for her responsibilities. Obviously the goalkeeper has characteristics that are fundamental for the coach, as does Dennis Praet, another player who was deployed from the start despite having recovered from an ailment. The Belgian, unlike the Serbian, was decisive in the positive, with the winning goal.

EXPERIMENTS – Torino was a more mature and aware team than Sampdoria. By now the grenades have their backbone and have their principles to refer to even in the most difficult situations (a goal taken by surprise could have lost certainty, but it wasn’t like that). Around these aspects, thanks to an increasingly serene ranking and therefore a healthy light-heartedness, they can afford some experiments that are starting to bear fruit. Mergim Vojvoda on the left is striking in this sense. The Kosovar has turned in the last few weeks and also in this case a very good part of the credit goes to Juric. “Vojvoda had never played on the left, we tried it and we realized that it is much better with more game options” said the Croatian, who especially appreciates the dedication to the work of the lateral. Therefore, the “plus” signs in the Torino record after the matches with Fiorentina and Sampdoria abound. Now the further challenge will be to see how long the grenades will be able to maintain this state of mental and above all physical grace.