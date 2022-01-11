Juric from standing ovation and Cairo and Vagnati what are they doing? Are they watching?

Four to zero at Fiorentina is a result that was not expected from Turin it must be honestly admitted, but Juric and the players made a masterpiece dribbling a thousand adversities since Covid, ai skipped workouts, ai injuries and toabsence from new arrivals despite the eight-day market. There Fiorentina in fact not is received on the pitch with the wrong attitude and not knowing how to remedy it, however remains the performance of Turin who knew how to take advantage of it and in fact already in the first half he closed the game by sending the ball into Terracciano’s goal three times with Singo, And shotgun from Brekalo to then in the second half trim the poker with Sanabria and without ever running the risk of undergoing even a hint of comeback and thus allowing the young man Twin, to the debut in A league, to show off with some mostly ordinary save and a nice intervention on a shot by Gonzalez in the second half that allowed him and Torino to keep the clean sheet. But in general all the grenades played a flawless game.

All good of course and it will be even more so if as stated Juric at the end of the race: “For weeks I have been noticing more and more fluidity and intensity. If you work well, then you can see in the game and take away a lot of satisfaction“. In the next matches, this trend needs to continue and there is continuity of positive results. But this it must not become an alibi for Cairo e Consequently Vagnati in the’avoid giving reinforcements which serve e that the same coach at the end of the first round, it was December 22, he said they were needed: “On the market it can be useful look for someone who knows how to create numerical superiority, but without creating damage because the group I’m training is doing just fine. It will not be easy to replace those who are doing well now, but there is no doubt that we need a little quality. We lack a bit of everything to raise the bar“. Adding: “At first I was not well understood by the company, when you arrive they have to take some measurements. There was fear because the Taurus came from important investments, but which had brought little results. Now the president is happy, he has understood that together we can accomplish important things. We don’t just need a striker, also because in theory we would have Belotti who unfortunately was very little with us ”. Stressing that “It is limiting to say that an attacker is needed, I also think backwards: in the summer I was not understood“.

Torino is now in 9th place with Sassuolo and Empoli, but played a match in lessthe one with Atalanta and we will see if after this evening when Cagliari-Bologna will be played the Bolognese will still be behind, it will only happen if the Sardinians win. Regardless, Europe no longer seems like a good dream in fact the sixth place that leads to the Conference League (even the seventh might be enough if the winner of the Italian Cup in the league will be among the top six) occupied by Fiorentina (must recover a game), Rome and Lazio is only 4 points away. Yesterday the president Cairo and the technical director Vagnati they saw the game, like all the others before, and do they know what progress has been made and that something is still missing, so when will they do their part?