Juric fury, the Var takes away Belotti’s goal in the 90th minute

TURIN – Venezia returns to victory after two and a half months and does so on the Turin field, which after the knockout against Udinese collects another disappointment. At the Olimpico it ends 2-1 for Zanetti: Brekalo unlocks, Haps and Crnigoj overturn everything, then in the 90th minute Belotti (back on the field after 75 days ) finds a draw but the intervention of Var infuriates Juric (Pobega’s active offside whistled). Despite a very long recovery – it ends in the 104th minute! – and the numerical inferiority for the red in Okereke Venezia resists and rejoices, temporarily reaching +1 over Cagliari third from bottom (21 to 20 points).

Haps responds to Brekalo

Ready, go and the Turin already at 5 ‘breaks the balance with Brekalo, also scored in the first leg: Singo puts the ball in the area that the grenade attacker kicks in, Lezzerini touches but does not save. For the Croatian is the sixth center in this league. The reaction fails at Venezia, the pace is low and there are no opportunities. Then, at the first lunge, Zanetti’s team equalized: quick and vertical action in the 38th minute that flows to the right from where Crnigoj guesses the cross for the head of Haps, good at pushing the 1-1 goal.

Reversal and Var, it ends in 104 ‘!

Just thirty seconds pass from the start of the second half and Venezia overturns it: this time the assist is from Aramu from the back to Crnigoj, still the protagonist, who first with his left fires a missile at the crossroads that cannot be reached for Milinkovic. Torino hit cold and tries to shake up, but Rodriguez’s blow from distance ends out. Juric needs a twist, especially in his attitude. And then four changes: after 75 days Belotti returns (the last time against Roma on November 28), outside Sanabria, then Warming for Pjaca, Zima for Djidji and Ansaldi for Singo. “Gallo” immediately reactive and present, sprint in depth and fight on high balls. Zanetti responds with Nsame and Peretz (out Henry and Aramu), all for all of Juric instead is called Zaza, a move of desperation. The episode arrives at 90 ‘: punishment, ball inside, Belotti goes up and hits his head putting in the 2-2, but the Var recalls Giua who after a long consultation cancels for Pobega’s active offside, guilty of having obstructed the scorer of the grenade bomber. The recovery is extra large, at 98 ‘comes the red in Okereke, always after the call of the Var, and at 104 ‘the game ends. Venezia rejoices.