Juric never stops, he is now in the Europe area

After the splendid victory with Fiorentina, the grenades repeat themselves returning from Genoa with the three points

The Turin beats the Sampdoria in Genoa (1-2) and is one step away from the ranking area that speaks of Europe. The hosts took the lead with Caputo, who takes advantage of an error by the grenade goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic. The Bull immediately finds the tie with Singo. In the second half, Juric’s team took the lead with the former’s goal Praet, complicating the Sampdoria classification even more.

THE MATCH

Enlivened by the victory against Fiorentina, Toro starts as the master of the field looking for developments in ball maneuvering on the ground by exploiting the insertions of the “arms” Zima and Rodriguez, the plays to open and occupy the spaces of the two attacking midfielders and the initiatives of the Singo and outsiders Vojvoda. Apart from a conclusion by Candreva at the start, it is Juric’s team that touched the goal with Sanabria, held back by the exit of Falcone, Vojvoda, who seriously engages the Dorian goalkeeper and Praet, very good at freeing himself for a shot that is however too central . But for Sampdoria it is enough to take advantage of an error in setting up by Milinkovic-Savic to find the advantage thanks to Askildsen, who recovers the ball, Gabbiadini who verticalizes immediately and Caputo who beats the grenade goalkeeper. Not even ten minutes and the classic action from outside to outside, from Vojvoda to Singo, allows Toro to earn the deserved draw. In the final half of the time Juric’s team also close to the advantage with a right from Brekalo, deflected by Askildsen, which Falcone, miraculously, puts in a corner.

At the opening of the second half, the Croatian, after a good grenade action on the right, commits the Dorian goalkeeper, before a new error from Milinkovic-Savic, on a cross from Candreva, allows Thorsby’s head to hit an empty net: Rodriguez saves on the line. The umpteenth action of Toro on the winger, this time from the left, brings Lukic to the cross for Praet’s head that marks the goal of the host advantage. Juric’s team legitimizes the result with Singo still committing Falcone. D’Aversa tries the Quagliarella card, which touches the header at the end, but it is still Toro, with Pjaca, to approach the door. It ends with the triumph of the grenades who, returning to win away from home, can dream big, while Sampdoria finds itself more and more embroiled in the fight to avoid relegation.

REPORT CARDS

Falcone 7: The save on Askildsen’s detour alone is worth the vote. Always ready when called upon.

Thorsby 5.5: He fights and slams in every area of ​​the field, takes a violent blow on the head but forgets about Singo in the goal of the same grenade.

Caputo 6.5: Usual attacking terminal ready to do badly as soon as he has the good ball.

Milinkovic-Savic 5: His mistake in the first half propitiates the Dorian goal and almost completes the omelette with a bad exit in the second half.

Single 7: Up and down the right flank throughout the game it goes to close the crosses on the other side perfectly.

Praet 7: He scores and does not rejoice, as a good ex, he is a moped that sows panic from the trocar up.

THE TABLE

SAMPDORIA 1-2 TURIN

Sampdoria (4-2-3-1): Falcone 7; Bereszynski 5.5, Dragusin 5.5, A. Ferrari 5.5 (33 ‘st Conti sv), Augello 6 (43’ st Murru sv); Rincon 5.5, Askildsen 6 (33 ‘st Ciervo sv); Candreva 5.5, Gabbiadini 6 (43 ‘st Torregrossa sv), Thorsby 5.5; Caputo 6.5 (33 ‘st Quagliarella 6). Annex D’Aversa 5.5.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic 5; Zima 6.5, Bremer 6, Rodriguez 6.5; Singo 7, Lukic 6.5, Mandragora 6, Vojvoda 7; Praet 7 (47 ‘st Pobega sv), Brekalo 6 (38’ st Zaza sv); Sanabria 6 (37 ‘st Pjaca sv). All .: Juric 6.5.

Referee: Maximum

Markers: 18 ‘Caputo (S.), 27’ Singo (T.), 22 ‘st Praet (T.)

Ammonites: Lukic (T.), Bremer (T.)

THE STATISTICS

– Torino have won four of their last five Serie A games (1P), as many victories as they had in their previous 13 matches in the tournament.

– Sampdoria have not won any of their last five games in Serie A (2N, 3P): it was since March 2021 that the Ligurian club had not been without success for at least five matches in a row in the tournament.

– Only Ozan Kabak (six) has scored more goals than Wilfried Singo (five) among defenders born after 01/01/2000 in the top five European leagues.

– Francesco Caputo has scored four goals in eight matches against Torino in Serie A: only against Bologna and SPAL did he do better in the tournament (he scored five goals for both teams).

– Second goal in this league for Dennis Praet, both scored against Sampdoria who become the favorite victim of the class ’94 in Serie A. The granata player has never scored more goals in a single season in the Italian top flight.

– Two of the five goals scored in Serie A by Wilfried Singo have come against Sampdoria, both in the current season: the Sampdoria are the favorite victim of the defender in Serie A.

– Third goal in this Serie A for Wilfried Singo, one more than the total he had scored in the previous two seasons in the Italian top flight.

– Wilfried Singo scored two consecutive Serie A games for the first time in his career.

– Second assist in the last two league games for Mërgim Vojvoda, as many as he had served in all previous 36 Serie A appearances.

– Saša Lukić has served his fourth assist in Serie A this season, more than any other grenade player in the tournament.

– Manolo Gabbiadini has served his second assist in this Serie A: only on two occasions has he done better in the Italian top flight (four in 2013/14 and three in 2015/16).

– Tomás Rincón played his first match with Sampdoria in Serie A today, against Torino with whom he made 145 appearances in the Italian top flight between August 2017 and December 2021.

– Only Andrea Carboni of Cagliari is younger than Wilfried Singo among the players who have reached 20 appearances in this Serie A.

– 100th appearance in Serie A for Andrea Conti, the first with the Sampdoria shirt.

– Antonio Candreva today played his 50th game as a starter with the Sampdoria shirt in all competitions.