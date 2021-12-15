Sports

Juric on Turin Channel: “In the Italian Cup I will make turnover, I’m confident”

The words of the grenade coach on the club’s official TV ahead of tomorrow night’s match against Sampdoria

Torino coach Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel in view of the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria scheduled for tomorrow, December 16 at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa: “The Coppa Italia always teases me because I have never managed to do anything in the end. It can bring great enthusiasm and satisfaction to the fans and everyone. At first it takes a little bit so-so, then from the quarters onwards it becomes very interesting. I want to prepare it well and we will certainly make turnover because this team trains very well and I am convinced that even the guys who play less will have a great game. We will obviously play with the idea of ​​passing the turn: that’s for sure“. The grenade technician continues: “If I do math for these close matches? No, but let’s think about the next one for sure. It is impossible to make a third match after 60 hours, it is not easy and we will do some calculations. I am confident because I see how the team is training from day one and I am convinced that those who have played a little less can do very well.“.

LA SPEZIA, ITALY – NOVEMBER 06: Ricardo Rodriguez of Torino FC in action during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio v Torino FC at Stadio Alberto Picco on November 6, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images)

Ricardo also spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel Rodriguez: “It is a difficult match. It is always difficult to face Sampdoria who want to do well because we beat them last time here in the league. We can do well if we play like against Bologna. It will be a very intense match“. The Swiss defender then adds: “Are we tired? We are a little bit sure. But that’s football and we need to stay focused. After the last three games we will be able to spend a merry Christmas with the family. It is important to win these last three games“.

