Juric on Turin Channel: “In the Italian Cup I will make turnover, I’m confident”

Torino coach Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel in view of the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria scheduled for tomorrow, December 16 at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa: “The Coppa Italia always teases me because I have never managed to do anything in the end. It can bring great enthusiasm and satisfaction to the fans and everyone. At first it takes a little bit so-so, then from the quarters onwards it becomes very interesting. I want to prepare it well and we will certainly make turnover because this team trains very well and I am convinced that even the guys who play less will have a great game. We will obviously play with the idea of ​​passing the turn: that’s for sure“. The grenade technician continues: “If I do math for these close matches? No, but let’s think about the next one for sure. It is impossible to make a third match after 60 hours, it is not easy and we will do some calculations. I am confident because I see how the team is training from day one and I am convinced that those who have played a little less can do very well.“.