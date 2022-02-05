Juric: “Pjaca ok, Belotti in the group from Monday”. But the defense worries: the point

Bremer is disqualified, Buongiorno suffers from an adductor problem and Djidji is not at his best. Against Udinese, Toro risks having the men counted behind

A press conference full of interesting topics is what Ivan supported Juric on the morning of the eve of Udinese-Turin. From the transfer market to the Bremer affair, the Croatian coach also clarified the situation of injuries in the Toro home, outlining the state of the art of the infirmary after the fifteen days of rest. Several players are not at their best and particularly affected is the defense, which could arrive in Udine with the men counted, but, on the other hand, the attack is numerous.

PJACA AND BELOTTI – “Pjaca is fine. He had a little knee problem but nothing special. Today he trains and will be called up “. So Ivan Juric he dispelled any kind of worry about his player, for whom rumors had spread about an alleged new serious injury. The technician continued: “For players like him and Mandragora, returning from crusader operations, it is normal to have a few small problems at times. ” There will therefore be no relapse for Pjaca who will be there against Udinese except for surprises. The good news in the Toro house also comes from the recovery of Belotti, who, after more than two months of stop due to a second degree injury to his right thigh, is close to returning. In fact, Juric said at the conference: “From next week he will be able to work with the group “. The recovery of the Gallo will however be gradual and the goal is to improve his condition as much as possible with the goal of the derby on 18 February.

DEFENCE – The concerns instead concern the defense, starting with Alexander Good morning, who is the favorite to replace the suspended Bremer but suffers from an adductor problem which will be evaluated in the next few hours. In the absence of the number 99, Torino in Udine may have to completely revisit their backward department, also considering that Djidji it’s not at its best. “Koffi has some problems with his pubis. He has started training again, but I hope he will overcome this boring problem so that he can continue playing as he has done now.” Juric said. The grenade technician, however, has already thought of a plan B for the match in Udine. “We tried Zima in the center with Izzo third on the right. If Buongiorno doesn’t make it, we will go with this option”. A revival of the Neapolitan is therefore possible.

February 5, 2022 (change February 5, 2022 | 13:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link