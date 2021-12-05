Sports

Juric pre Cagliari-Turin: “We beyond the forecasts”. Then he swerves: “No, I want more”

We are connected from the press room of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino for Ivan Juric’s press conference in view of the next match of the Bull. Tomorrow evening at 20.45 the grenades will challenge Cagliari away in the postponement of the sixteenth day. Here are all the declarations of the grenade technician.

What match are you expecting in Cagliari?

“Cagliari got off to a bad start, even somewhat inexplicable given the squad they have. But in the last few matches they have reacted, they haven’t lost in three games and it will be a very tough match.”

Is there anything to improve mentally to avoid the mistakes seen in the last few games?

“We are already improving, Djidji has improved after the two most careful penalties, Singo after the last match against Empoli has understood where he went wrong. But I am confident because we have many young people, who have yet to reach their maximum. They got ready to work. They don’t have to get anxious. Cagliari has more experience than us, we must grow from all points of view. We will improve, I am confident, a good group is being created ”.

