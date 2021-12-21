Juric pre Inter-Torino: “Let’s try to win, with the usual attitude as always”

We are connected from the press room of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino for Ivan Juric’s press conference in view of the next match of the Bull. Tomorrow at 18.30 the granata will challenge Simone Inzaghi’s Inter at San Siro in the last match before the championship break. Here are all the declarations of the grenade technician.

9.55 The technician is expected in the conference room.

10.05 Juric has arrived. Soon the start of the questions.

Inter are the leaders, they are taking off. What game are you expecting? And what do you expect from Inzaghi?

“It seems to me the team that plays better this year. They play good football. They are making good use of Conte’s work and in addition Inzaghi has given unpredictability. They feel a little more free, the plays are less codified and it shows. The last few days have impressed me for the goals scored and for the way they defend. They are new to our football, really good. Inzaghi? Very good. He is a top coach. “

How will you present yourself at San Siro from a mental point of view?

“Mentally we are fine, we want to play a great game, amaze, try to win it”.

Do you think you can open the doors to Philadelphia?

“This has never been a problem. The sails are there to keep the other coaches from seeing what you are doing, such as set pieces or tactical details. Football has moved on and you need to keep things to yourself. What I feel is that there is great support at the stadium, but from very few people, it is a fact. But from those who come I feel positivity since the first Italian Cup match, that we did badly. “

What can you improve on?

“The lads feel good on the pitch. In every match we have seen a team that rarely let their opponents get in the way. But on some occasions I felt a bit happy with what you are doing. Instead you have to have healthy anger, the desire to do more. In the last few games I have seen this, now we have to continue like this, keep the flame alive. Six points have arrived against two teams that were ahead of us in the standings, I have seen a change. Then in football everything it is on the move. But we have to keep this spirit, this desire to achieve results “.

