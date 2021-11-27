Sports

Juric pre Rome-Turin: “Well Belotti, now we need continuity”. And on Mandragora …

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
LA SPEZIA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Ivan Juric manager of Torino FC looks on during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio v Torino FC at Stadio Alberto Picco on November 6, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images)

On the eve of the fourteenth day, here is the press conference of Ivan Juric, who presents the next match of the grenade: the away match at Roma (kick-off set for 6 pm on Sunday 28 November).

Below are the statements of the coach of the Bull, reported directly from the conference room of the Olympic-Grande Torino stadium.

Ivan Juric’s conference on the eve of Rome-Turin

10.05 The technician arrived in the conference room, off to the questions.

How do you present tomorrow’s match?

“We hope to do well, trying to score points because every game is an opportunity. Often against the big teams we lost by size and by episodes, with good performances. We hope to repeat ourselves, but this time by scoring”.

Have you thought of any particular solutions?

“We always prepare matches on the basis of the same concepts, perhaps with a few more precautions depending on the type of striker you face. Roma in particular is a growing team with many talents. But we prepare matches in the same way.”

You are one of the best defenses in the league and in general you concede little, but Udinese have made 18 shots on goal. How did he explain it?

“I think Udinese are an excellent team with great values, mthings aren’t turning out well for her. We did something wrong in the transmission of the ball, facilitating them on certain occasions, but I think it’s an excellent team. “

