Juric pre Spezia-Turin: “Praet has not recovered, Pjaca is back. Verdi is inside “

You face the third Ligurian team in three weeks, with what spirit will you go to La Spezia at the home of your former teammate Thiago Motta’s team?

“La Spezia is a team full of talents; they have hired two of my Verona players and I know what they are worth, the American property then knows how to go looking for talent. They played good games except the last against Fiorentina, which is a ‘ Excellent team. For the rest in the other matches they have always played it; they have talent in the front and are tough behind. It will be a tough match. “

What step forward do you expect?

“The team has already made progress, in all the matches except the one in Florence there was a good approach. The last match against Sampdoria was hard and tough for long stretches, then we disbanded after making the second. Goal. But seeing it again I realized that D’Aversa had prepared it well, in the first half it was a battle. The mentality is already there, now we need to improve in the small details and in the things that make you express better, looking for to recover everyone, because it is the players who determine the situations. But the mentality has improved. I have the feeling that we are going in the right direction “.

What meaning does it give to tomorrow’s match considering that then there is the National break?

“The team has done a lot of good things, it has finished a cycle and it has to be like a final, because then it comes off and many leave. We have to face it as a small final to close this mini-cycle in the best way and have more momentum in Ranking”.

Torino played two bad games against Spezia last year …

“Last year’s Spezia had many good players. But they have some this year too: Nzola, Maggiore and others. The blazon doesn’t count, it counts to get interesting players and play good football. When you face Spezia, the Torino fan he expects to win but the reality is often different and last year we saw it. Now surely we have to change the trend of the games against Spezia. Tomorrow we will take the field with many guys who in the two games of last year they were and I expect they want revenge, to show that the team has grown “.

