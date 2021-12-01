Sports

Juric pre Torino-Empoli: “A tip in January? We’ll see, but the market takes place in the summer “

Eve conference for Ivan Juric, which presents the home match against Empoli (kick-off tomorrow, Thursday 2 December, at 18.30). Below are the statements of the coach of the Bull directly from the press room of the Olympic Stadium-Grande Torino.

How do you judge Empoli’s start to the championship? What match will it be for you?

“A team that plays well, they are a club that knows how to work well. Even against Fiorentina they played a great match. They play well and risk a lot, I like them a lot because they play the same way at home and away, it will be a difficult match. we have to continue on our way, scoring three points would be a good way to celebrate Toro’s 115th anniversary. “

Given the absences, do you think you can deploy the Bull in a different way?

“Absolutely not, never. We have the players, instead of Djidji there are Zima and Izzo; instead of Belotti there is Sanabria. This is not a problem”.

Do you expect special support from the fans to coincide with the birthday?

“I don’t know, I don’t dwell on these things. There is always a positive environment, the team deserved it and I hope they continue like this.”

