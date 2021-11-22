Juric pre Torino-Udinese: “Belotti plays he deserves it, he must give a signal”

We are connected by the press room of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino for Ivan Juric’s press conference in view of the next match of the Bull. The grenade will challenge Udinese in the postponement of the thirteenth day, tomorrow evening at 20.45. Here are all the statements of the grenade technician.

14.50 The technician is expected in the press room.

14.58 Ivan Juric has arrived. Soon the questions will begin.

What do you expect from Udinese?

“They are a club that I particularly appreciate, they work like a family and know how to choose players well. They collaborate with Watford and work well. Gotti is a great coach. I have always found it difficult against them because they combine physicality, speed and physical strength. It will be. a very difficult match. For our part, we had many national sides out, many small problems such as the not perfect conditions of Praet, Brekalo and Sanabria, but slowly we are recovering them and we will have many choices available “.

Is Beto a player to be treated with particular attention?

“Udinese are good at catching perspective players who are unknown to most like him or Udogie or Makengo. Not only is he dangerous on dead balls, but also Becao or Nuytinck. We will have to be careful, but I expect us too we become more dangerous “.

How he reacted the team after the match against Spezia?

“First of all, I don’t put the game on the same level as the one in Florence. They found this goal and then they ended well with the 3-5-1-1, we tried to recover but we didn’t succeed. badly done like in Florence. What bothers me most is when you perform well and don’t score points, because then the bad days arrive. The problem is not to win when you deserve it. Surely there is something to improve on this. “

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link