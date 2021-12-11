Juric pre Turin-Bologna: “The words of Cairo? Initial ideas not materialized “

1 from 5

CONFERENCE

CAGLIARI, ITALY – DECEMBER 06: Ivan Juric, coach of Torino looks on during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and Torino FC at Sardegna Arena on December 06, 2021 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci / Getty Images)

We are connected from the press room of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino for Ivan Juric’s press conference in view of the next match of the Bull. Tomorrow at 12.30 the grenades will challenge the Bologna of the former Sinisa Mihajlovic (HERE the words of the rossoblu coach at the press conference). Here are all the declarations of the grenade technician.

Ivan Juric’s pre Turin-Bologna conference

What opponent will Bologna be?

“Sabatini and the club have done a great job building an excellent team of young people and adding Arnautovic have taken on a higher caliber. We need to try to win and move forward.”

It is played for the first time this year at 12.30. Have you changed the habits of the week?

“There will be no problem, we always set the times of the week to that of the match”.

