Juric pre Turin-Venice: “I want to join Belotti soon, Vanya is serene”

Tomorrow, Saturday 12 February, at 8.45 pm the granata will face Venezia at the Olympic Stadium "Grande Torino" in a match valid for the sixth return match of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship.

What kind of challenge will be with Venezia tomorrow? Do you want to get back on track?

“Venezia is a team full of talents, many of them are unknown but those who follow know it. Team that has good attack speed, well trained. Right team that is fighting to save itself, I expect a game at the limit. It is an opportunity to restart. We have done a lot of positive things lately, it’s right to get back on our way“.

How did you see Belotti during the week and Vanya saw him serene?

“Belotti has done some training with us, you can see that he’s been out for so many days. Let’s see, I would like to get him close to the team as soon as possible and get him involved. Milinkovic-Savic I have seen him calm. So far he has had an excellent championship. which I certainly did not expect, mistakes are part of the game.

Will he be happy at the end of the year if?

“At the level of play we went beyond what I thought. Even as a continuity. I did not think we could play some games on those levels. However, sorry for the points lost at the last minute, they are I think 6 and they give a different depth to ours. classification. I regret the results, not the performance. It is important to find a clear identity and improve game by game, without obsession and give your best. Then you see. “

