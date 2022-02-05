Juric pre Udinese-Turin: “Fair market: President Cairo now has confidence”

We are connected by the press room of the Olympic Stadium “Grande Torino” for the press conference of Ivan Juric in view of the next engagement of the Taurus. Tomorrow, Sunday 6 February, at 6 pm the granata will face Udinese at the Dacia Arena in a match valid for the fifth return day of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship.

What match will it be tomorrow? What team are Udinese?

“A difficult team to face. They have great physical strength and great talents. The first leg was very difficult and I expect another match like this, tough and physical. We had some problems, for the field that is has been rizollato. Today let’s see if anyone recovers or not but the team trained well. “

The last two weeks have been a unique opportunity because he has had everyone available except Sanabria when the championship is stopped. How useful was this period? What kind of work have you done?

“We didn’t make a reminder of the preparation, there is an annual program that we follow always trying to raise the physical and technical level. So we continued to work on this program. I didn’t like making the break because the team was in good shape. exceptional and when it comes off maybe doubts arise. We need to light up immediately and play a great game.

