Juric: “Toro, by Christmas we will know what championship we will do”

The Croatian coach dictated the line to his team: “We have to take the right direction”. Many absent with Udinese, Sanabria recovered who is in a run-off with the Gallo

“Between Udinese tomorrow, a very strong opponent, and Inter at the end of the year we will have the answer on our championship, that is, we will know if we can go up in the standings or if we have to be satisfied. In short, these seven games will give the exact size of the Bull”. Ivan Juric is clear: he expects his team to make a qualitative leap by the end of the first round. “We have to score points starting from tomorrow and then at the end of the year we will sum up. My ambition is to grow from this season and therefore we are working in this direction”.

The applause of President Cairo in mid-week also left its mark on the Croatian coach. “Let’s say that as a team attitude, as an improvement in the performance of some players and game phases, this Toro has shown positive things, yes. Even in La Spezia, where we lost, I saw good things, it was not a disaster. But now we need to change pace if we want our championship to take a certain path. ”

There will be some absences tomorrow. “Ansaldi and Mandragora are behind with the recovery”. And Rodriguez will also be missing. While Sanabria and Brekalo are recovered. “Sanabria trained separately today due to a back problem that affects his leg. Brekalo was handled well after the calf discomfort, he played for 20 minutes in the national team and so I hope he can express himself at his best with us.” Maybe together with Pjaca, the coach doesn’t rule him out. “Also Pjaca has the possibility to play from the beginning. And in general he can play together with Brekalo, one on the left and the other on the right or central: there is no incompatibility”.

the message to the rooster – Tomorrow morning there is a final refinement to check in what conditions Praet is, which perhaps becomes the last minute surprise. “He always has problems recovering after matches, we’ll see.” Everyone’s attention, however, is on Andrea Belotti. “He needs to work continuously to reach the top of his condition, I hope it will happen in a short time. But be careful, he has just returned from a very bad match played in Spezia and therefore you have to evaluate well. , he must deserve it “. There are no discounts, for anyone: Juric is very clear. For the sales, wait for Christmas. That is Inter.

November 21, 2021 (change November 21, 2021 | 16:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link