Jurists denounce the violation of the rights of Jean Alain Rodríguez to the UN

The president of the Human Rights Institute of the World Association of Jurists, Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, denounced to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet Jeria, that former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez is currently a victim violation of human rights in the Dominican Republic.

In his letter to the High Commissioner, he pointed out that the World Organization of Jurists studied the judicial procedure followed by the former prosecutor, observing disproportionality in the measure of deprivation of liberty against him, in addition to being unnecessary, considering his family, personal and professional roots in the country, his voluntary attendance at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office.

In addition, he indicated that other violations of his right to defense occurred during the hearings and various public information was disseminated as retaliation for his performance as Attorney General.

The representative of the main association of jurists in the world also pointed out that former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez is in a prison surrounded by people who were imprisoned there during his administration, for which his life is in danger.

He concluded by expressing great concern and solidarity with the Attorney General, while asking the UN to respect the fundamental rights violated by acts of the current officials of the Dominican Republic.

The defense council of the former attorney reiterated that PEPCA has taken this process to the limit and that his client has patiently waited for them to carry out the proper investigation, being him the one most interested in carrying it out in a thorough and comprehensive manner, but within the framework of the law and due process, which has not happened in this entire case.

The Public Ministry has requested an additional extension as it does not have evidence or have concluded the investigation after a year and a half of work, whose term expires this coming Wednesday, March 8, and in its request for extension it did not present a single piece of evidence linking the former prosecutor. with an illegal act.

If the assigned judge grants said term, article 228 of the Code of Criminal Procedure establishes that the judge must suspend the preventive detention and order the immediate release of the former attorney.