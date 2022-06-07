Jurors at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial were falling asleep, stenographer says

The controversial defamation trial of the former couple of Hollywood stars, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, ended its sessions in court on May 27, and after a few days of waiting, the verdict was finally announced on June 1 in the Virginia court. With the court ruling in favor of Deppthe actor thanked his team of lawyers and all the fans who supported him during this difficult process, while heard She shared her disappointment in a statement, calling the judge and jury’s decision a setback for women in today’s society.

Without a doubt, they were 6 long and intense weeks for all those who participated in the trial, especially for the judge Penney Azcarate and the members of the jury, who bore the responsibility of reaching a fair resolution. As the trial progressed, shocking (and sometimes bizarre) revelations surfaced as a result of numerous statements on the stand or videos submitted as evidence. Now, a new report alleges that some jurors fell asleep during the trial from time to time.

According to information from The Hillone of the court stenographers, Judy Bellingersaid for Law & Crime Network that repeatedly caught some of the 12 jurors not so focused on the trial, rather, somewhat sleepy. Bellinger He came to show his sympathy with the jury, since he assures that they spent long periods sitting, only watching videos that the teams of lawyers showed. His words were the following:

There were some members of the jury who were falling asleep. It was difficult because there was a lot of material on video. And they’d just sit there, and all of a sudden I’d see their heads drop.

This trial for defamation has been one of the most mediatic in recent times, and the fact is that the terrible situation of domestic violence that surrounded the lives of both celebrities had the public thirsty for justice. Although in previous years a large part of those who were aware of the situation supported Amber Heard and a few others Johnny Deppthe wind began to blow significantly in the actor’s favor when the defamation trial began in April.

Depp sang victory last week and heard You will have to give your ex-partner a huge amount of money as a judgment. The final verdict dictates that the actress must pay US $15 million to Depp, $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia’s statutory cap on punitive damages. Secondly, Johnny you will only have to give US $2 million to heard in compensatory damages.

