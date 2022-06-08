Jurors fell asleep in sessions, says stenographer – El Financiero

Despite having concluded on June 1 with the ruling in favor of Johnny Deppthe trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard keep giving what to talk about then, according to Judy Bellingerthe Fairfax court stenographer, some of the jurors fell asleep during the various hearing sessions.

The transcription professional offered an interview for the chain Law & Crime Networkwho broadcast the trial live and offered the details of it on social networks, in which he assured that he saw several members of the jury fall asleep during the course of the trial, which began on April 11 and ended a week ago, on April 1 of June.

What did Judy Bellinger say about the trial jury?

“It was tough,” Bellinger said. “There were a lot of video statements and they’d just sit there and all of a sudden I’d see their heads drop”, he added.

Although he mentioned that the majority of the jury was listening attentively to the testimony and the evidence presented in court, there were those who showed little interest in the issues that were being discussed at the time.

“Unfortunately, when the jury was chosen, we knew there would be some who would not see all the way to judgment”, expressed the stenographer, who assured that ‘the best member of the jury’ was an alternate that he could not stay until the end of the trial.

“The alternate was probably the one who listened the most; I watched her facial expressions. She was deeply attentive to every word that was said. I thought she would be a grand jury, but she didn’t get to see it (the trial) until the end… She was the best jury. She was paying close attention. There were some jurors who fell asleep and she never fell asleep,” said Judy Bellinger.

What happened to the deliberation of the trial

At the end of the trial, which lasted six weeks, it was ruled that Johnny Depp was defamed, so Amber Heard will have to pay him the amount of 15 million dollars, while he will do the same with two million.

Although the final arguments by the defense took place since last May 27, it took more than one meeting to present their conclusions. Heard was in the room, but not Depp, who was in the UK.