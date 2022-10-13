Jury decides death penalty case against Parkland shooter

Know the progress of the trial in Florida against Nikolas Cruz 2:48

(CNN) –– The jury in the death penalty case against Nikolas Cruz, the shooter in the 2018 Parkland massacre, has reached a decision on whether to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The verdict against Cruz, 24, is expected to be read at 10:30 am Miami time.

On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, shot up inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people, including students and teachers. Cruz was a former student of that Florida high school, and had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

The decision of the juries must be unanimous to recommend the death sentence against Cruz under Florida law. Otherwise, she would receive life in prison without the possibility of parole. If they recommend death, the final decision on Cruz’s sentence would rest with Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who could choose to follow the jury’s decision or sentence Cruz to life in prison.

Nikolas Cruz accepted 17 murder charges

Nearly a year ago, on October 20, 2021, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, in what is considered the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His guilty plea came more than three and a half years after the massacre, which scarred a community and sparked a massive national protest movement against gun violence in US schools.

“I am very sorry for what I did, I have to live with it every day,” Cruz said at the time, visibly moved. “And if I had a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others. I’m doing this for you. And I don’t care if you believe me, I love you and I know you don’t believe me, but I have to live with this every day.

Cruz said at the time that he has nightmares at night “and sometimes I can’t live with myself.” And he added that he “tries to move on because I know that’s what you guys would want me to do.”

Cruz’s defense team had earlier offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole, but only if prosecutors eliminated the possibility of the death penalty. Something that prosecutors rejected.

The arguments in the case

When Cruz pleaded guilty, the trial moved directly to the sentencing phase, in which jurors must decide on their recommended sentence. In their deliberation, they must weigh the aggravating factors and the mitigating circumstances ––reasons why Cruz should or should not be executed–– that were presented by the prosecution and the defense during the trial.

The state argued that Cruz’s decision to carry out the shooting, in addition to being especially heinous or cruel, was premeditated and calculated and was not, as the defense contends, related to any neurological or intellectual deficit. To illustrate their point, prosecutors detailed the painstaking planning of Cruz’s shooting. Also like the comments he made online expressing his desire to commit a mass shooting.

In his case, defense attorneys said Cruz had neurodevelopmental disorders stemming from prenatal alcohol exposure. To do this, they presented evidence and witnesses who stated that his biological mother had used drugs and drank alcohol while she was pregnant with him. Cruz’s adoptive mother failed to report this to medical and mental health professionals and educators, preventing her from receiving appropriate interventions, the defense said.

CNN’s Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.