Jury finds Shirley Vera Barreto guilty for the murder of her husband in Moca

Aguadilla- After four hours of deliberation, Shirley Vera Barreto was found guilty today, Tuesday, by a jury in the three charges that weighed against her for the murder of her husband, the former lieutenant of the Policeman Alvin Quinones Acevedoon December 2, 2020 in Mocha.

The jury, made up of nine men and three women, announced its unanimous verdict at 7:03 pm in Room 503 of the Aguadilla Court. Vera Barreto listened to him standing up, dressed in a green suit adorned with white flowers, a purple mask and an electronic shackle on her right leg.

The charges for which Vera Barreto was found guilty are for article 93 of the Criminal Code (murder in the first degree on purpose or with knowledge), for article 6.05 of the Weapons Law (carrying, transportation or use of firearms without license) and by article 6.14 of the same law (shooting or pointing firearms). The sentencing hearing against Vera Barreto was scheduled for May 12. She is exposed to a maximum of 129 years in prison.

Visibly affected, embraced by her husband and other relatives, Nancy Quiñones, the victim’s sister, exclaimed through tears that “justice was done.”

Meanwhile, the legal representation of Vera Barreto announced that they will evaluate whether they will appeal the decision.

“They have just left a victim of Law 54 alone,” commented Mr. Iván Alma, part of Vera Barreto’s defense team, upon leaving the courtroom. “Although she is on her way to a penal institution right now, we have her alive and (Quiñones Acevedo) did not kill her,” he pointed out.

“His wife took his life”

The jury retired to deliberate at 2:54 p.m., after listening to the judge’s instructions Monica Alpi Figueroawho recalled that the accused “is presumed innocent until the Public Ministry proves her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This morning at 10:36 am, the jury entered the courtroom to hear the final reports of the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of Vera Barreto.

During her final shift, the prosecutor Myriam Nieves Vera on several occasions she waved the firearm that Vera Barreto would have used to shoot her husband in the neck, “aware of what she was doing.”

Vera Barreto, mother of four daughters, is accused of having murdered Quiñones Acevedo after midnight on December 2, 2020, in a case in which the defense argued from the beginning that the woman acted in self-defense.

“That night, Alvin Quiñones lay down on his sofa, believing that he was in the safety of his home, where nothing was going to happen to him… he went to bed and never woke up from that rest, because his wife took his life,” Nieves Vera argued.

During her turn, the prosecutor summarized a dozen testimonies, including that of Ramon Calderonex-husband of the accused –and father of three of her daughters–, who testified that Vera Barreto called him the morning of the events to confess that she killed Quiñones Acevedo.

Calderon testified two weeks ago who called the police station in Moca to ask if they were aware of the situation and reported the facts. Vera Barreto contacted him again to ask him to go pick up her daughters and telling him that “the abuse is over”, presumably in reference to the alleged pattern of abuse that she was a victim of by her partner.

“In this case there was a victim of domestic violence, and his name was Alvin Quiñones,” prosecutor Nieves Vera alleged.

The defense, for its part, also argued that there was a victim of gender-based violence, but that it was his client, and not Quiñones Acevedo, of whom evidence was presented throughout the judicial process regarding his aggressive and violent nature.

Vera Barreto’s ex-husband revealed that he even sued Quiñones Acevedo for a death threat.

The defense approach

The main argument of the defense of Vera Barreto was based on self-defense through a phenomenon within the law known as “battered woman syndrome.”

“The battered woman syndrome applies to cases when the battered woman does not kill her partner-aggressor while he is assaulting her, but does so in a period of relative calm. This is because, when this occurs, the possible compliance with the traditional elements of legitimate defense is not evident”, established the case Pueblo v. Gonzalez Roman in 1995.

Graduate Bryan Ramos Gillegal representative of Vera Barreto, pointed out in his final report that the accused presented blows the morning of the events, in agreement with his version that that night there was an altercation of domestic violence.

According to the lawyer, Vera Barreto had bruises on her shoulder and breasts, marks on her neck, bruises on her thighs, and bruises on her legs.

“Shirley is not a murderer,” argued Ramos Gil. “She didn’t get up that day to kill anyone,” she added, stating that it was “the circumstances of her mistreatment” that led her to kill her 54-year-old husband.

The lawyer stated that Vera Barreto felt “intimidated” by her husband. He added that – according to his client – the violent incident that preceded the death began when the woman “told him about the divorce.”

According to Vera Barreto’s confession, her husband cut her with a knife and grabbed her by the hair that night.

The prosecutor Juan Ramos Garcia -who was the prosecutor on duty who investigated the case- refuted that version today, stating that “if that were true, we would never have brought her here (to the trial process)”.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Quiñones Acevedo was lying on a sofa in their room when Vera Barreto placed a firearm in his neck area and shot him. The projectile entered the right side of the body, passed through the trachea, exited through the left side of the neck, re-entered through the clavicle and exited through the back of the armpit, according to the Public Ministry.

The pistol was one of two weapons belonging to the former lieutenant. According to the confession that Vera Barreto gave the same morning of the event, the weapon that she used to shoot Quiñones Acevedo was locked in a box in another room of the residence.

The other firearm – .45 caliber – was between the mattresses of the bed that the couple shared. The Public Ministry drew attention to the fact that Vera Barreto did not use that pistol to shoot her husband even though she was closer to her.