Jury member speaks for the first time after verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

A member of the jury of the controversial and mediatic trial between the American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard broke the silence for the first time, stating that the testimony of the actress did not seem sincere to any of the seven members.

“The crying, the facial expressions he had, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror told ABC News in a segment that aired on “Good Morning America” ​​on Thursday.

“She would answer a question and she would start crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,’” she added.

The media kept the name of the juror anonymous, as it was part of a measure determined by the judge in the case. Therefore, he limited himself to identifying him as “one of the five men on the jury.” The other two people who made up the jury were female.

According to the man, the jury interpreted much of Heard’s story as illogical, including that she was the aggressor.

“Many of the jurors found what he was saying, at the end of the day, to be more credible. He seemed a little more real when answering the questions. His emotional state was very stable at all times,” he maintained.

He further said that he and his colleagues “followed the evidence” in reaching their verdict, denying claims made by Heard and his attorney that the group was influenced by social media.

“Ultimately, what I think is true is that they both abused each other,” the man confessed. “I don’t think that makes any of them right or wrong. But, to get to the level of what she was claiming, there was not enough or any evidence to really support what she was saying,” he added.

According to the man, there was another irrefutable piece of evidence: the revelation that Heard had not donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, as she had previously claimed.

Just this week, Heard discussed the deal with Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview with NBC News, which aired in part on the “Today” show.

Asked if the fact that he still hadn’t handed over the money raised questions about his credibility, Heard said: “I don’t know, because I feel like a lot of the trial was meant to throw scatter about who I am as a human being, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way possible,” the actress replied.