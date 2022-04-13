Jury Selected in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case

Virginia The jury in a long-awaited libel trial in a lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, was selected Monday and will hear the case in which the actor accuses his ex of falsely portraying him as an abuser. domestic.

Depp sued Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but says she clearly refers to allegations Heard has made on other forums that she suffered physical abuse at the hands of Depp, who denies the allegations..

The lawsuit brought some of the glitter of Hollywood to a court that has a long history of dealing with famous crimes, and not just those involving movie stars.

More than a dozen women, some holding signs reading “Justice for Johnny,” joined other fans carrying pirate flags in reference to Depp’s famous role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. ), who had been out of court an hour before the hearing.

The courthouse in the city of Fairfax was closed to the public on Monday, with limited closed-circuit access in a crowded courtroom. People lined up from 7:00 am to wait for the bracelets that would give them access. Depp and Heard attended court, but court staff checked them in and out using special access that did not allow fans to see them.

The judge supervising the trial, Penney Azcarate, imposed a series of rules for entering the court to try to maintain decorum. One of the biggest is that neither Depp nor Heard can pose for portraits or sign autographs in court, or on court grounds.

Tiffany Lunn, left, a supporter of actor Johnny Depp, outside the Fairfax County Courthouse on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. (The Associated Press)

Depp fans have openly supported the actor, arguing that he has been falsely accused. Raylyn Otie, a Depp supporter from Bluefield, Virginia, drove five hours to see the movie star and was disappointed when Depp did not personally greet fans, as officials carefully limited fan access.

“I am so disappointed, I came to give you flowers to show you support”said Otie with a bouquet in hand.

In another court, a judge dismissed another separate case Depp brought against a British newspaper. The judge found that Depp attacked Heard on multiple occasions and made her fear for her life on multiple occasions as well.

Heard, for her part, filed a countersuit against Depp accusing her lawyers of defaming her following the instructions of the actor.

Heard’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to get the Virginia case taken to California, where the actors live. A Fairfax judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case in the state because the Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County. Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the case in Virginia in part because local laws are more favorable to his case.

A jury of seven members and four alternates had been selected for this Monday afternoon. A small jury like this is common in Virginia civil trials.

On Tuesday morning the first declarations will be presented. The trial is expected to last more than a month. The long list of witnesses includes actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, as well as tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Some witnesses are expected to testify in person, while others may testify by video.