Jury Selection Begins – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the events that resulted in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, of Cuban origin, in 2019.

The 35-year-old Mexican actor could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

On the previous day, Lyle informed Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, in charge of the case in the Miami-Dade Criminal Court, that on his own initiative and under the advice of his lawyers he would not testify at the hearing this Monday, according to media reports. local.

The Mexican actor, known for his performance in soap operas such as “Adorable curse”, clarified that his decision was not subject to any pressure.

Prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro repeated to the jury the words “please don’t hurt me,” supposedly Hernández’s last words before falling and fatally hitting himself.

WHAT THE DEFENSE SAID

The defense presented parts of a statement from the actor in which he pointed out that it was the first time he had been involved in a situation like that and that he did it to protect his family.

The actor’s lawyers maintained that Lyle acted in self-defense and requested, again, without success, the dismissal of the case under the self-defense law of the state of Florida, rejected.

The closing arguments will give way to the jury, made up of six members, to begin the deliberation process, whose deadline for making a decision was not made public.

Lyle’s decision – who was released on bail and under electronic surveillance until the beginning of the trial – not to testify comes after the forensic doctor who performed the autopsy on Hernández testified last Friday.

The coroner indicated that when the body of the Cuban was examined, it was found that he had suffered a hemorrhage in the front and back of the head.

The most anticipated testimony was that of Ana Araujo, Lyle’s wife, who was in the vehicle with her two children on the day of the event.

Araujo maintained that he was extremely scared and that he felt a strong blow to the vehicle during the incident.

“He was beeping at us very loudly all the way, until we stopped and I began to hear a man yelling and insulting,” he said in relation to Hernández.

He also pointed out that he had not seen the moment in which the actor hit Hernández when he found himself on his back, in addition to clarifying that everything happened very quickly.

The trial against Lyle began on September 20 after several delays due to the pandemic.

THE FACTS THAT LEADED HIM TO TRIAL

Lyle punched Hernandez after an argument over a traffic issue, and he died four days later at a hospital.

The events date back to March 31, 2019, when Lyle was on his way to the Miami airport in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they came across the car driven by Hernández.

At a red light, the Cuban got out to angrily reproach Delfino for a maneuver he had carried out.

In the middle of the argument, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to the images collected by the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.