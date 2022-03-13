Jussie Smollett transferred to psych ward | Beetroot

Jail officials transferred former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett to a psychiatric ward after deeming him a risk of self-harm, according to an outraged brother of the actor.

Two days after Jussie was sentenced to five months in Chicago’s Cook County Jail for lying to police about a fabricated homophobic and racist attack, the actor’s brother, Jocqui Smollett, criticized his placement in a psych ward as “a complete lack of justice.”

“What is very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today and clipped to the front of his jail cell saying he is at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui said in an Instagram video on Saturday.

“I just want to make it clear to people that you are in no way at risk of self-harm,” he continued. “He wants to let people know… that he’s very stable, that he’s very strong, that he’s very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that’s ultimately come his way.”

Jussie’s sentencing came Thursday, more than three years after the actor told police he was attacked by two men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, put a rope around his neck and poured a chemical on him in January. of 2019.

An investigation led to Jussie being accused of organizing the incident by paying two brothers to attack him. In December, Jussie was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

Jussie, 39, has maintained his innocence. After receiving his sentence last Thursday, the actor declared that he is “not suicidal.”

“If something happens to me when I go in there, I didn’t do it to myself,” he said at Leighton Criminal Court.

In the Instagram video, Jocqui also emphasized her brother’s innocence and condemned his transfer to the psych ward.

This is not correct, said Joqui. “This is a complete lack of justice. He is angry. It is an outrage.”

Cook County Jail officials have not publicly commented on Joqui’s claim.

*Content translated from Nydailynews.com