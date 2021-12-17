The benefits of regular sports have been known for some time and can be measured from many points of view. It improves the respiratory system, the heart’s performance and in general decreases the risks associated with various pathologies.

To benefit from these advantages, it is often enough to carry out physical activity, as also highlighted by the latest study by researchers from the University of Adelaide. In particular, just 3 hours a week of this healthy habit improves blood sugar and heart rate in case of atrial fibrillation. We briefly illustrate the results of the study, presented at the latest edition of the ESC (European Society of Cardiology) congress.

At the base of the study

The research team of the Australian University wanted to study the possible positive effects of physical activity in the case of atrial fibrillation (AF).

Remember that AF is an arrhythmia, that is a heart disorder that makes it beat faster and faster than normal. AF is the most common arrhythmia in the general population and usually its presence increases with increasing age.

It should be added that it is not a life-threatening arrhythmia that also exposes you to complications. The main effects of this “dancing” heart are measured in terms of palpitations, a sense of fatigue, shortness of breath.

The main results achieved by the Australian research team

Therefore, the researchers studied what help patients suffering from this arrhythmia get, following the performance of regular physical activity.

The research team randomly placed 120 patients with symptomatic disease on an exercise program or routine care for 6 months. The program included supervised exercise (weekly for the first 3 months and fortnightly for the remaining 3), plus a personalized weekly plan (to be done at home).

The researchers’ intent was to increase the time devoted to aerobic exercise to 3.5 hours a week over the 6 months.

The patients who performed the control function were instead assigned only advice, without any active coaching, on their physical activity.

The researchers noted that patients who had taken the (active) exercise program experienced a significant reduction in symptoms at 12 months. While these results were not found in the so-called control group.

There were improvements in terms of less fatigue and shortness of breath, less severe and more regular heartbeats.

Just 3 hours a week of this healthy habit improves blood sugar and heart rate in case of atrial fibrillation

As can be seen, for experts, carrying out regular, moderate and balanced physical activity often brings benefits. For example, the habit of getting up from your chair every half hour and moving for 3 minutes improves blood sugar and blood sugar fluctuations.

The starting point passes from being aware that the human body is a perfect machine that nevertheless needs care and attention. Instead, the secret lies in understanding which physical activities we like most (and also recommended by our doctor) and exercising them regularly. Of course, after consulting your cardiologist and establishing with him the best strategy to adopt.

Some examples? Biking, gentle gymnastics (but also dancing), long walks, water exercises, pilates and yoga. If carried out in company, and as mentioned, always under medical supervision, they also become lighter and an excellent reason to socialize and feel socially still alive.

Deepening

Goodbye nightmares and restless nights with these 6 golden rules for those who practice sports.