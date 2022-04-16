Just a few days after she was born, Índigo, daughter of Eva Luna and Camilo, debuts as a children’s clothing model

Evaluate Montaner and Camilo. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, it was revealed that Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverry they had become parents of a girl whom they named Indigo. Grandpa, Ricardo Montaner She had shared her excitement at the arrival of her youngest daughter’s first baby. Now, it is revealed that despite being only a few days old, the little girl has already debuted as a model of ecological children’s clothing created by marlene rodriguezhis maternal grandmother, who was in charge of breaking the news.

“When I found out that Eve [Luna] I was pregnant, I called Tub that for some time I had the idea of ​​making things for babies and I told her ‘Tina you have to make your brand, I want those wonders for Indigo,'” Rodríguez explained on his Instagram account. “He replied that he did not have the time to dedicate to 100 but if he did it with her and we joined Marizai I threw pigeon at her, we called her and at once”.

The lady explained that she knows the aforementioned Tina because “for many years we have gotten together to learn, we have made pottery, paper mache, painting, sculpture with recycling, puppets” and now they are partners in this new project. She accompanied the message with an image of the model’s feet wearing a blue outfit and a white sheet with blue decorations as well.

“Now we join in this venture for my granddaughter (who is hers too). Indigo was born and today this brand inspired by her is born, The Red Thread Atelier,” he added. “I’m excited because it’s love, it’s love for my granddaughter, love for my friends, love for nature (it’s all healthy and natural), these clothes are love that we share with you.”

Ricardo Montaner did not hesitate to congratulate his wife. “What a beauty everything, baby. I’m going to buy a little present for Indigo”, he commented.

For their part, Eva Luna and Camilo do not stop showing how happy they are after having their little daughter in their arms.

