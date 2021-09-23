just a gesture at breakfast

Do you want to be beautiful like Jennifer Anniston? A small ingredient is enough for breakfast

Today we talk about the beautiful Jennifer Aniston. You will all remember it as Rachel Green in the television series Friends.

He was only 24 when he started having coffee with his friends at the Central Perk.

Just this year the sitcom reunion came out and it looks like for Jennifer Aniston only a few years have passed since the first episode.

Jennifer loves spending time with her dogs and her large family of sincere friends.

In addition to this, he loves to value himself; knows that in order to always remain young he must have aproper nutrition with a few processed and frozen foods and exercise (this one, however, does not love it so much).

To always keep young and beautiful, ex Rachel Green uses a trick at breakfast.

Let’s see together what it is

Jennifer Aniston never gets old. Here because!

Jennifer Aniston has 52 years old and it doesn’t show them at all. Everything is based on the feeding at breakfast.

Jennifer wakes up, goes to the kitchen and while making her usual American coffee, she adds a teaspoon of powdered collagen.

Yes, that’s his trick. This protein is created by its own vitamin house Vital Proteins.

(Fan fact -> Even a no longer too young Italian rapper makes use of it and it’s really about him: Fedez).

This trick has been part of his routine for 7 years and now he can no longer do without it.

Think about it Sandra Nassima, founder of Depuravita and nutrition expert, to explain the reason for this choice.

“Relying on the help of collagen supplements means helping the body to produce this valuable protein element which, after the age of 30, begins to naturally become more scarce, hence the progressive loss of firmness, elasticity and softness of our skin”Explains Nassima.

This is the most abundant protein in our body and it allows us to stay always young.

Using them is highly recommended, but they are there some precautions: “That what matters is to complete cycles consistently and, above all, be scrupulous in your choice of the product, checking the amount of collagen present in the formula and also the association with other effective and quality skin friendly ingredients and friends of a healthy skin”Specifies the founder and expert.

Nassima also recommends the Q10 which has antioxidant powers, adaptogenic plants with anti-stress principles or essential minerals for hydration that goes deep.

“Remember that it exists a collagen for every need“Concludes Sandra:”They range from that of bovine origin, to marine collagen peptides for those who follow a cruelty free diet, ie without the use of cosmetics tested on animals “.

And what have you decided? Jennifer Aniston is an excellent testimonial of this product and has already convinced many women