Just a minute on Rai 1 with Max Giusti

Cast and characters

Max Giusti: Claudio

Loretta Goggi: Mirella

Paolo Calabresi: Ascanio

Massimo Wertmüller: Mario

Herbert Dancer: Simone

Ivo Avido: Customer at the bar

Dino Abbrescia: Paolo Manfredi

Andrea Delogu: real estate agency client

Ema Stokholma: Venusia

Mirko Frezza: Sampei, the bum

Ninni Bruschetta: Poker player

Susy Laude: Rebecca

Carolina Lord: Greta

Enzo Garinei: Mario’s neighbor

J-Ax: himself

Marco Tardelli: himself

Colonel Massimo Morico: himself

The plot

How many times have we said to ourselves: “If I had arrived one minute earlier”, “One more minute was enough”, “One minute and it wouldn’t have happened”? Claudio (Max Giusti) has thought about it several times and perhaps his life, if it had been possible to go back every now and then, would have been different. Now he is 50 years old, he is a real estate agent, penniless, father of two children, Greta (Carolina Signore) and Luca (Francesco Mura). Claudio is separated from his wife (Susy Laude) who left him for the “King of Zumba” (Dino Abbrescia) and poorly tolerated and criticized by the two. She lives with her mother Mirella (Loretta Goggi), in turn separated from her husband Mario (Massimo Wertmüller). Claudio’s best friends are Simone (Herbert Ballerina) and Ascanio (Paolo Calabresi). The latter is a trafficker who is perpetually waiting for the right turn, but – for once – he gives Claudio a good advice: buy his first smartphone. But what Claudio, by chance, will buy is not just any phone: with a button you can go back sixty seconds. From that moment everything seems to be able to change and Claudio will try to straighten his life piece by piece. But when he realizes that the most precious thing is actually his own family, he will try to win it back. One minute at a time …

Our comment

Third direction for Francesco Mandelli, comedian, conductor and half of the duo I Soliti Idioti who with his Just a minute winks at American comedy I change my life with a click starring Adam Sandler, but instead of a remote control with which to advance quickly on the “superfluous” things in life, only to discover that they are not so superfluous, we find Max Giusti struggling with a miraculous mobile phone that allows him to go back in time, but for only sixty seconds, a minute that might seem like a small thing, but that will prove very useful when used with the right intentions.

“Barely a minute” is a light comedy in the most positive sense of the word, we smile as we reflect on the life we ​​let slip away; on the fear of becoming adults and the responsibilities that go with it; on being parents of children who speak an unknown language; about the dreams of youth that vanish replaced by real life, which then looking good is not so bad. The contagious sympathy of Max Giusti makes up for some inevitable basic naivety and a direction with a television cut; good and funny Loretta Goggi is part of a solid cast of well-known faces that duly supports a willing protagonist who from time to time manages to give her character that touch of melancholy resignation in which many will recognize themselves.

Curiosity

Actor and comedian Francesco Mandelli is here in his third direction after co-directing The usual comedy – Hell (2015) with Fabrizio Biggio and Martino Ferro and directed solo Good but not great (2018).

Francesco Mandelli directs “Barely a minute” from a screenplay by Max Giusti written with Igor Artibani, Giuliano Rinaldi in collaboration with Giovanni Bognetti from a story by Max Giusti, Igor Artibani and Giuliano Rinaldi.

The team that supported Francesco Mandelli behind the scenes included director of photography Massimo Schiavon (Well but not very well), editor Marco Costa (L’Amore a Domicilio), costume designer Magda Accolti Gil (A Starry Sky Above the Ghetto of Rome) and the set designer Paolo Sansoni (On vacation on Mars).

“Barely a minute” produced by Marco Belardi is a Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – with Rai Cinema, in association with 3 Marys Entertainment.

The original music of the film is by composer Dario Moroldo on his first fiction feature film after having set the documentaries to music Cesio – The Country of Angein (2014) and Mexico! A Cinema to the Rescossa (2016).

Director’s notes

“Barely a Minute” is a family comedy, which talks about the role of technology, how it can change our life for better or for worse, how it can influence our choices and how our affections are the most important thing. At the center of the film there is a “magical” element: Claudio, the protagonist, a man of 50 who never grew up, buys a smartphone with a particular application that makes you go back in time by a minute. This is a pact that is made with the public, a fantastic element in a very real story, a choice of story typical of 80s films, a fairy tale that thanks to comedy can speak to the viewer to make him identify and become passionate about the characters, of course triggering laughter. What can change in our life the possibility of going back in time by 60 seconds? Claudio will first try to use the application for personal but futile purposes, until he understands that the most important thing is family. There are many gags in the film, many moments of fun and lightness, without ever forgetting the soul of the story, a lightness that can carry a small but important message about doing it alone: ​​changing our life for the better costs effort, but only we are the architects of our destiny. Among the protagonists, in addition to Claudio (Max Giusti), there are his separated, completely different parents, the tender mother (Loretta Goggi) with the desire to fall in love again, the cynical and incorrect father (Massimo Wertmüller). Claudio’s ex-wife and her new partner (Susy Laude and Dino Abbrescia) run a zumba gym, eccentric and always ready to point out the inadequacy of the big child protagonist. The children (Carolina Signore and Francesco Mura) adolescents with their heart problems and the desire to be successful trappers. In particular, the teenage son speaks in the style of the Dark Polo Gang, a Roman trap music group with a hilarious language. This is definitely the first film in Italy that explores this very popular musical phenomenon among the very young, trying to give a funny picture of the tastes of the boys. Then there are the friends of the bar, Ascanio (Paolo Calabresi) who changes jobs every week, a symbol of a modern precariousness and a typical Italian way of getting by and the bartender (Herbert Ballerina), with his surreal jokes and the struggle to get paid. the coffees. The film aims to be a typical Italian comedy, with its linguistic and stylistic contemporaneity, with a look to the past to mention the classics of our cinema. The direction is at the service of laughter, always attentive to details and staging, choosing a point of view that helps, even in the most sensitive moments, to make the viewer feel inside the story. [Francesco Mandelli]