Just a scare! Elton John had to make an emergency landing

UNITED STATES. –Elton John had to make an emergency stop with his private jet in Ireland. The singer was flying from the UK to the city of New York to appear at the Madison Square Garden the nights of February 22 and 23. Looks like the ship had engine trouble.

The problems began to appear when they were at 10,000 feet, for which they had to make an emergency landing. The pilot had to perform a maneuver in order to reach Ireland safely. But it seems that the problems did not stop coming as the wind made it difficult for the plane to touch down. In fact, they had to try twice.

at the airport Farnborough they waited for Elton John with ambulances and fire trucks. Some of the witnesses said that the scene was horrible to watch due to the large number of complications. People began to gather nearby when it became known that the singer was on board the aircraft. They were really very dismayed with what was happening.

The singer has not yet commented on the difficult moment.

On the third landing attempt he was able to make it to land, when the storm gave way a little. The relief of the people could be seen when they saw that the wheels finished touching the ground of the track. It seems that the singer was quite impressed by everything that happened during the tense moments. However, true to his style and his commitment to the fans, he took a flight to New York.

is that for Elton John It was important to be able to give his long-awaited show, especially since he has already had several delays due to his health problems. At the moment the singer has not made any statements about what happened, but he is expected to speak after the concerts.