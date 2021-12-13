just a ‘tap’ on the keyboard

It is possible to change the format of Whatsapp vowels in written form, which can make things easier for us. And it all happens in a second.

Whatsapp voice messages undoubtedly represent something extremely comfortable. When this very useful feature was introduced a few years ago, the enthusiasm of the millions of users of this application, which has now become indispensable, was truly enormous.

Having vowels in Whatsapp has changed the habits of many for the better. Communication has gotten faster, with people also being able to do other things while recording a message to send to their contacts. Just think about how much you will earn if you are in a hurry while on the road.

Just talk and head to your destination instead of having to stop and handwrite a communication. This saves valuable time. And at first the Whatsapp vowels did not have the function that allowed you to remove your finger from the record button. Something introduced later and which has further improved everything.

Vocal Whatsapp, let’s turn them into written form like this

Originally it was necessary to hold down the icon with which to start recording. Then the Whatsapp engineers have seen fit to insert the slide to be able to continue with the voice recording of a message being able to freely lift your finger. And now there is more.

With a new update it will be possible to stop a voice message being recorded and pause it. To then be able to resume it at a later time. But still, it doesn’t end there and there is more.

Thanks to an external application it is in fact possible to transform Whatsapp voice messages from the audio format to the textual one. All this is possible with Transcriber, freely downloadable for Android and iOS.

Simply go to the “share” button at the bottom of a received voice message and select Transcriber using the appropriate icon. And in a second we will have the written transposition of what they sent us verbally.