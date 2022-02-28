“Just as we come with Diego, we leave, the cycle was fulfilled”

2022-02-27

“We come in this coaching staff and as we come, we all leave, a cycle has been completed. We lived eight very nice years, we said goodbye well and the truth was that it was nice because we did it adding up”, were the words of medina Radio HRNwhere he added: “We are grateful because at all times we worked, we put our heads up to everything, we put DNA and we prove that to this day. There were things to improve, but it is part of the process, in our environment it is difficult to be eight years. There is sadness because we spent this time giving the team a change in what we think, we have to hope that what comes will strengthen us more”.

– “If they take Diego out, I can’t stay” – The president of Motagua, Peter Atalahe confessed during the meeting this Sunday before Platense that the most feasible plan for the club was the continuity of the coaching staff, headed by Ninrol Medinaon an interim basis. Amado Guevara and Ninrol Medina: the two main candidates that Motagua has to replace Diego Vázquez “Yesterday we were called to a meeting and there the coach’s termination was handled; they wanted us to stay, but we come with Diego and we leave with him, we are loyal to the work and when the head of the project, which is him, left, there was no need to come. We hope that the coaching staff that comes can reap victories”, was what the former captain who won six titles with the Cyclone. medina remained firm: it will not continue in the Motagua. The other options that the board of directors has are two Argentine strategists, the Uruguayan Fernando Araujo and the eternal idol, Amado “Lobo” Guevara.