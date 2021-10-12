‘Just Beyond’ On Disney + the new series

Just Beyond , the trailer of the series coming up on Disney +.

Taken from the world of RL Stine, is made up of eight episodes that tell the surprising and stimulating stories of a reality “just beyond” the one we know.

“I have always wanted to do an anthological series that families could watch together, that was suitable for both adults and children” – Seth Grahame-Smith

Just Beyond, what do we know

Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must embark on an amazing journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

All episodes will debut Wednesday, October 13 on Disney + as part of programming Hallowstream.

In the cast Arjun Athalye, Gabriel Bateman, Riki Lindhome, Claire Andres And Montrel Miller.

The crew

Seth Grahame-Smith is a screenwriter and showrunner.

Executive producers are Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg And Aaron Schmidt for KatzSmith Productions.

David Walpert And Marc Webb with Ross Richie, Stephen Christy And Mark Ambrose by BOOM! are producers for BOOM! Studios.

Stine , author of the graphic novel, is co-producer of the series.

Seth Grahame-Smith

Seth Grahame-Smith is known to the public mainly for having written the novel, from which he took the screenplay of the same name, by Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Author of novels, cartoonist, producer and screenwriter, Grahame-Smith is passionate about the horror genre.

From the novel Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunterfilm drew the scripts of the films The legend of the vampire hunter.

Later, after getting to know on the set Tim Burton, writes for him the screenplay of Dark Shadows with Jhonny Depp, Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter.

In 2017 he writes and produces LEGO Batman – the movie followed by the writing of Just Beyond. It is currently in series production Green Lantern.

Just Beyond, of which the trailer is available, is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.