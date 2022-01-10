“Just blame the no-vaxes. The numbers say something else ”- Time





Francesco Borgonovo hopes that the controversy against the no-vax alleged to be solely responsible for the current pandemic situation in Italy will end. The journalist is a guest during the January 10 episode of L’Aria che Tira, a program conducted by Myrta Merlino on La7, and explains that the hospitals are in crisis due to numerous patients who have received their anti-Covid vaccine: “The number of deaths of the vaccinated is much higher than that of the unvaccinated, it is true that the percentage of no-vaxes who end up in intensive care or who have serious consequences is higher, but the overall number, if we talk about pressure on hospitals , it’s taller. We have to look at the overall and total number of people in the hospital. We realize that half of those hospitalized in ordinary wards, even a little more, are vaccinated. If the no-vaxes disappeared tomorrow, we would still have pressure on hospitals, which are 17% of intensive care units and 23% of ordinary wards “.





“We discount – continues the speech of the journalist of La Verità – of the system difficulties, for example Professor Massimo Galli was treated with monoclonal antibodies, something that does not happen to everyone. In this budget there is a lack of money to have more nurses, which are what they are in intensive care. Those who report difficulties are the same regions that have had difficulties in treating patients, we cannot say that it is the fault of the no-vax. Those vaccinated for more than 120 days – concludes amaro Borgonovo – have been equated with no-vax ”.