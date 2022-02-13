Just born and already on sale: the future of ITA, the former Alitalia, is being decided

“The measures taken in the Council of Ministers concern the reform of the CSM but also the procedure for the sale of Ita”. Mario Draghi said this in the press conference on yesterday’s meeting of the Council of Ministers. During the session, the provision for the sale of Ita Airways was illustrated. It will be through direct sale or public offer. The decree (a Dpcm) would initiate the privatization of Ita, the airline that took the place of Alitalia, currently 100% owned by the Ministry of the Treasury, that is, by the Italian state. The most accredited buyer is MSC, a completely Swiss company, which would have the majority, while the Treasury would keep a stake for some time to come, probably in view of the exit from the shareholding structure.

MSC, leader in the cargo and cruise sector, seems to be able to outperform the competition for now, given the offers still in place from Delta and Air France. MSC, with its 600 container ships and hundreds of port hubs, would thus complete its corporate strategy of extensive presence in the field of logistics, declaring wanting to make Ita a point of excellence in its business, in consideration of the fact that air traffic is destined to unblock. These are perspectives that have fascinated the government. The executive led by Mario Draghi will still have to make a weighted analysis of an agreement that is not yet concrete. However, the plan has already been talked about for some time and was developed by the Economy Department at the instigation of Minister Daniele Franco.

The scheme will be defined in the coming days and a lot will also depend on what Lufthansa will do. The German company also made a takeover bid last month. MSC makes it known that in case it will want to lead the alliance and make use of those who already have know-how in the aviation sector. It is foreseeable that the colossus with headquarters in Geneva will make use of the operational offices it owns in Italy to implement the steps. Then, if all goes according to plan, there will be an extraordinary Board of Ita to define the path.

Currently the new Ita, born last October, has 2,235 employees, 52 aircraft. Up to now 1.2 million passengers transported and a turnover of 90 million. With 400 million still in cash. The new five-year business plan was also recently approved. Msc is aware of this but aims to the future and the creation of a new Newco Msc-Ita is not excluded.

If Ita will no longer be the national airline, it could therefore even be good news, considering the reliability of the companies eligible to take over. Yet there is always a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth when a productive reality, characterized by a tortuous past and which has had to collect innumerable criticisms, in fact continues to attract foreign competitors so much. In this way, perhaps what remains on the employment side is maintained, after the sacrifice of thousands of employees and the billions spent on aid during these years, but a strategic asset in the international market is lost.

[di Giampiero Cinelli]