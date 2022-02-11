Just Dance 2022 arrives with Blackpink, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello

written by Roberta Marciano
Just Dance 2022 is back with a new bombshell edition, ready to let us unleash and dance with the most famous songs of recent years. There will be many super-loved and highly anticipated artists for this new launch of the historical video game that, for 12 years now, has always made us dance.
A very rich tracklist in which we find first and foremost “Boombayah”, the success of Blackpink, which could not be missing since their dance moves are a must and increasingly imitated by their fans. We also find “Don’t go yet” by Camila Cabello with a Latin rhythm, “Happier than ever” by Billie Eilish and a blast from the past with “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry.
For which consoles is it available?
Just Dance® 2022 is available on Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation®4, Xbox One And StadiaTM and on next-generation consoles PlayStation®5 And Xbox Series X | S.. The version PlayStation®4 is backwards compatible with PlayStation®5while whoever buys it for Xbox One has the option to download it on Xbox Series X | S. at no additional cost. The app is also available for all platforms Just Dance® Controller (downloadable for free on iOS and Android ™), which makes the game more “accessible” to everyone, by calculating the score directly from the smartphone and allowing up to 6 players to dance without additional accessories.
Even those who do not have a console can throw themselves into wild dances simply by starting their browser on a PC with Google Stadiawhich allows you to play on different screens via laptops and desktops, for truly limitless fun.