Just Dance 2022 arrives with Blackpink, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello

written by Roberta Marciano





February 11, 2022



Just Dance 2022 is back with a new bombshell edition, ready to let us unleash and dance with the most famous songs of recent years. There will be many super-loved and highly anticipated artists for this new launch of the historical video game that, for 12 years now, has always made us dance.

A very rich tracklist in which we find first and foremost “Boombayah”, the success of Blackpink, which could not be missing since their dance moves are a must and increasingly imitated by their fans. We also find “Don’t go yet” by Camila Cabello with a Latin rhythm, “Happier than ever” by Billie Eilish and a blast from the past with “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry.

For which consoles is it available?

Just Dance® 2022 is available on Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation®4, Xbox One And StadiaTM and on next-generation consoles PlayStation®5 And Xbox Series X | S.. The version PlayStation®4 is backwards compatible with PlayStation®5while whoever buys it for Xbox One has the option to download it on Xbox Series X | S. at no additional cost. The app is also available for all platforms Just Dance® Controller (downloadable for free on iOS and Android ™), which makes the game more “accessible” to everyone, by calculating the score directly from the smartphone and allowing up to 6 players to dance without additional accessories.

Even those who do not have a console can throw themselves into wild dances simply by starting their browser on a PC with Google Stadiawhich allows you to play on different screens via laptops and desktops, for truly limitless fun.

What do you think of the release of Just Dance 2022? Have you ever played it?