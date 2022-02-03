Just Dance 2022 for PlayStation 4 in super offer at half price!

Ready to dance to the notes of the most famous songs? Just Dance 2022 is the perfect game to spend fun evenings with friends or family. On Amazon, the stock collapses to an all-time low: only 29.98 euros, practically a half price.

Thirteenth chapter of the main series developed by Ubisoft, Just Dance 2022 is the most recent: it was in fact released for consoles only last November. “The ultimate dance game”, so the official description announces it – and we can only agree given the over 79 million copies sold worldwide over the years.

Just Dance 2022: what it includes

The 2022 version has arrived with new universes and 40 new hit songs, including Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet”, Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” (original version), Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and more. Not to mention the many musical, creative and artistic collaborations to be discovered between one dance and another.

Just Dance 2022, however, is much more than just a dance game in which you can let loose without worries. In fact, there are several ways, some even quite useful. An example? The “Sweat” mode, which keeps track of calories burned and time spent dancing to the beat of your favorite hits. In short: exercise, but always with fun. The classic is also inevitable Co-op mode to dance with friends, while for the little ones there is Kids mode, designed for their needs.

Don’t forget to challenge Just Dancers from all over the world in permanent tournaments (each battle will be equal because you will face players of the same level as you) and to take part in the World Dance Floor. Just Dance 2022 also gives you the chance to enjoy the Happy Hour sessions and have a taste of Just Dance Unlimited, free for one month. Just Dance Unlimited is the subscription streaming service, which will allow you to have it immediately available over 700 additional songs.

Just Dance 2022 is on sale for PlayStation 4 for only 29.98 euros: half price for a really fun and addicting game, which must not be missing in your library if you like to organize parties or spend hours in front of the screen in company.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.