Just Dance 2022, how many news and emotions for the new chapter

In the new dance game, which was released recently, there are a lot of interesting new features that we might like. Moreover, the protagonists of the title are both well-known singers and songs we love.

Just Dance, as we know, it is definitely the video game from dance most famous ever. It is no coincidence that it attracted 140 million players and sold well 80 million copies all over the world, proving to be a success from every point of view. In fact, a play with it they can be either adults than children, basically there is no real age limit for a game like that.

But what amazes us is what thelast title coming out of this series, and who seems to have plans to further improve the chapter adding both tracks with some notoriety that singers known to us. Now let’s find out what it has in store for us Ubisoft.

The new features

Between content implemented we note the hit more listen to the moment together with 40 songs new. In fact, in the track list of the game we discover the existence of “Boombayah” of the Blackpink, that is, one of the groups K-POP most famous internationally, “Don’t go yet” from Camila Cabello, “Happier than ever” from Billie Eilish, “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” from Todrick Hall And “Last Friday Night” from Katy Perry.

In addition we know that about Just Dance 2022 you will be able to create your own fitness routine because of the modality Sweat, a very useful feature that takes into account calories burned while let’s Dance practically. As if that were not enough we could question ourselves with other players thanks to the exclusivity World Dance Floor.

Last but not least, we can also make use of the Kids mode, with which we will have several songs available to be able to entertain as well younger children. And if we want others songs to try, it will be enough to subscribe to Just Dance Unlimited with which to access beyond 600 songs.

Just Dance 2022 is already available on Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, StadiaTM and also on new generation consoles like PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X | S. The version PlayStation 4 is backwards compatible with PlayStation 5, while whoever buys it for Xbox One will have the opportunity to download it on Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost.

