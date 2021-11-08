Just Dance 2022 is available now | Planet Network console

Today Ubisoft announces that Just Dance® 2022, the new chapter in the # 1 music video game of all time *, is now available on Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.

Dance to 40 new songs and get access to over 700 songs with a one-month free Just Dance trial® Unlimited **, the dance-on-demand streaming service, included in each copy ***. Offering players new ways to dance, the game sees the return of World Dance Floor and classic Just Dances modes, including Kid, Sweat and Co-op modes.

With Just Dance 2022, you will be able to enjoy immersive universes and many partnerships, including exclusive collaborations with Todrick Hall, phenomenon of TikTok, Ayo and Teo, the dancers of Studio 1M and K / DA. Finally, on November 12, Camila Cabello will launch her TikTok Challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022 and her song “Don’t Go Yet”. You will be able to dance with her choreography using #JustDanceItOut.

Just Dance 2022 song list includes:

“Baianá” by Bakermat

“Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Black Mamba” by aespa

“BOOMBAYAH” by BLACKPINK

“Boss Witch” by Skarlett Klaw

“Build a B ****” by Bella Poarch

Buttons by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg

“Chacarron” by El Chombo

“Chandelier” by Sia

“China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

“Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

“Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX

“Freed From Desire” by GALA

“Funk” by Meghan Trainor

“GIRL LIKE ME” by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

“Good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“Human” by Sevdaliza

“I’m Outta Love” by Anastacia

“Jerusalema” by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

“Jopping” by SuperM

“Judas” by Lady Gaga

“Last Friday Night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry

“Level Up” by Ciara

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Mood” by 24kGoldn Ft. Iann dior

“Mr. Blue Sky ”by The Sunlight Shakers

“My Way” by Domino Saints – available on November 9

“Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

“POP / STARS” by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns

“Poster Girl” by Zara Larsson

“Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake

Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)”

“Save Your Tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat

“Stop Drop Roll” by Ayo & Teo

“Sua Cara” by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

“Think About Things” by Daði Freyr

“You Can Dance” by Chilly Gonzales

“You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester

For the first time, Just Dance 2022 offers a Digital Deluxe Edition and an Ultimate Digital Edition on all platforms:

There Digital Deluxe Edition Includes the base game and an Unlimited 4-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 69.98.

Includes the base game and an Unlimited 4-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 69.98. There Ultimate Digital Edition Includes the base game and an Unlimited 13-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 84.98.

Available on all platforms, the Just Dance Controller mobile app makes the game even more accessible with its technology that allows six players to dance without additional accessories, available for free for iOS and Android™.

For more information on Just Dance 2022, the Just Dance Controller App or Just Dance Unlimited, visit justdancegame.com. Follow Just Dance on Twitter @justdancegame and use the hashtag # JustDance2022.

* Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017

** Just Dance Unlimited is an add-on subscription service available with Just Dance 2019, Just Dance 2020, Just Dance 2021 and Just Dance 2022. Not available with Just Dance 2016, Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018,

*** TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. REQUIRES INTERNET ACCESS AND ACCOUNT REGISTRATION. AFTER THE TRIAL PERIOD, CONTINUING ACCESS TO JUST DANCE UNLIMITED REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION PAYMENT.