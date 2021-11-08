Just Dance 2022 is now available, here are the songs to dance to full rhythm

Ubisoft has recently launched Just Dance 2022, the new chapter of the popular music video game that is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.

Players can dance to 40 new songs and access more than 700 songs with a one-month free trial of Just Dance Unlimited, the dance-on-demand streaming service, included with every copy. Offering players new ways to dance, the game sees the return of World Dance Floor and classic Just Dances modes, including Kid, Sweat and Co-op modes.

With Just Dance 2022, you will be able to enjoy immersive universes and many partnerships, including exclusive collaborations with Todrick Hall, phenomenon of TikTok, Ayo and Teo, the dancers of Studio 1M and K / DA. Finally, on November 12, Camila Cabello will launch her TikTok Challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022 and her song “Don’t Go Yet”. You will be able to dance with her choreography using #JustDanceItOut.

Just Dance 2022 song list includes:

• “Baianá” by Bakermat

• “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

• “Black Mamba” by aespa

• “BOOMBAYAH” by BLACKPINK

• “Boss Witch” by Skarlett Klaw

• “Build a B ****” by Bella Poarch

• “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg

• “Chacarron” by El Chombo

• “Chandelier” by Sia

• “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

• “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

• “Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX

• “Freed From Desire” by GALA

• “Funk” by Meghan Trainor

• “GIRL LIKE ME” by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

• “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

• “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

• “Human” by Sevdaliza

• “I’m Outta Love” by Anastacia

• “Jerusalema” by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

• “Jopping” by SuperM

• “Judas” by Lady Gaga

• “Last Friday Night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry

• “Level Up” by Ciara

• “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

• “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

• “Mood” by 24kGoldn Ft. Iann dior

• “Mr. Blue Sky” by The Sunlight Shakers

• “My Way” by Domino Saints – available on November 9

• “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

• “POP / STARS” by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns

• “Poster Girl” by Zara Larsson

• “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake

• “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé

• “Save Your Tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

• “Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat

• “Stop Drop Roll” by Ayo & Teo

• “Sua Cara” by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

• “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr

• “You Can Dance” by Chilly Gonzales

• “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester

For the first time, Just Dance 2022 offers a Digital Deluxe Edition and an Ultimate Digital Edition on all platforms:

• The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game and an Unlimited 4-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 69.98.

• The Ultimate Digital Edition includes the base game and an Unlimited 13-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 84.98.

Available on all platforms, the Just Dance Controller mobile app makes the game even more accessible with its technology that allows six players to dance without additional accessories, available for free for iOS and Android.