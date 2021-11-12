News

Just Dance 2022 launches the Just Dance It Out challenge on TikTok

What better platform to launch a dance challenge than TikTok? Here is the new social challenge launched by Just Dance 2022.

The Just Dance 2022 social challenge lands on TikTok to the rhythm of Don’t Go Yet

Those who were seen dancing were judged insane by those who could not connect to TikTok. Friedrich Nietzsche will excuse us, but the quote had to be adapted to the new social challenge launched by Just Dance 2022. It is a ballerina challenge that starts today and will last until November 17. Just Dance 2022 and Camila Cabello have in fact launched, on TikTok, the Just Dance It Out challenge, with the song “Don’t Go Yet“.

The video game, available for consoles a few days ago, contains well 40 new tracks, for guaranteed fun on the notes of the most popular pop songs. The social challenge is therefore a great way to show everyone your skills in game. And then dancing is nice, but in a group it is better. The challenge is also open to groups: just film the choreography, upload it to TikTok and use the hashtag #JustDanceItOut. More information on the challenge is available on the official TikTok page of the videogame (justdance_ita).

We remind you that Just Dance 2022, the new chapter in the # 1 music video game of all time, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.

