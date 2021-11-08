Just Dance 2022: new chapter, more fun and with some news

An edition full of new content and able to meet the needs of an audience calibrated on the dance experience par excellence, when it comes to video games: Just Dance is ready to return in its 2022 edition.

From Billie Eilish to the famous K-pop group Blackpink, passing through the internationally renowned choreographer Todrick Hall. An edition, that 2022, which promises great things, but above all capable of satisfying both the needs of an outdated audience and the laymen of the series. From the hits of the moment to the great timeless classics, passing through every contemporary and non-contemporary musical genre: Just Dance 2022 it is a feast for the eyes and ears, as well as a guaranteed means of entertainment.

What is certain is that Just Dance is now synonymous with dance in the world of video games. The reputation that the Ubisoft title has been able to carve over the years now goes beyond the ranks – albeit immense – of video game enthusiasts. 138 million players and more than 80 million copies sold up to now: numbers capable of dwarfing even giants of the caliber of Zelda, Mario and GTA.

12 years of success: Just Dance continues to make its way into the hearts of dance and video game enthusiasts

This brings us to the 12th year since the title debuted in 2010. 40 new hits, in which the Blackpink and their incredible global success. Not only that, but also the protagonist Camila Cabello with his Don’t go yet and the very young girl Billie Eilish with Happier than ever, but also timeless phenomena such as Last Friday night by Katy Perry.

The title, as always, will be made available for each platform possible and imaginable. Its meager technical level – that’s not the core of the Just Dance experience – makes it compatible with any gaming console In circulation. From Nintendo Switch to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and, of course, PC. Cherry on the cake smartphone app Just Dance Controller, free on iOS and Android, which makes the title more accessible by calculating the score directly from the phone, without the aid of additional game controllers.